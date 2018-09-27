Italy budget: Big promises, big debt

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Italy's new government will be releasing its first budget Thursday. But how realistic is it to offer every citizen a guaranteed basic income when your country's debt is so high? Investment behemoth Goldman Sachs begins its Europe expansion by offering retail banking in the U.K. And as old trading relationships break up, we look at one successful trading model between Israel and Britain that's so successful it's being replicated worldwide. And a new study shows that workplace romances aren't blossoming as much as before. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/27/18)