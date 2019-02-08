Instagram boss bars content promoting self-harm

From the BBC World Service… There's been a flurry of attention in the U.K. over how social media platforms regulate content promoting self-harm. We'll hear from Instagram's boss about new changes coming to the platform to give more oversight to graphic images. Then, after nine months of negotiations, Lebanon has a government this week. But political paralysis has hit the economy, which ranks as the third most-indebted in the world. Will new reforms aimed at spurring growth be a long-lasting form of change? Then, do gender and perfume mix?

