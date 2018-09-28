Inside The 2018 IBMA Awards

The sounds of bluegrass have taken over the streets and venues of Raleigh. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a five-day event that strings together free downtown shows, ticketed showcases, a business of bluegrass conference and the illustrious annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Renowned bluegrass journalist John Lawless, editor and co-founder of Bluegrass Today joins host Frank Stasio with a rundown of this year’s events. He highlights 2018 IBMA award winners including Molly Tuttle for guitarist of the year; Balsam Range for entertainer of the year, and the song of the year which was written by Larry Cordle, Larry Shell and James Silvers. Lawless shares music from award winners and from the bluegrass bands he’s most excited about. World of Bluegrass runs Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday Sept. 29 in Raleigh.