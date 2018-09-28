Related Program: 
The State of Things

Inside The 2018 IBMA Awards

By & 1 hour ago
  • The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a five-day event that strings together free downtown shows, ticketed showcases, a business of bluegrass conference and the illustrious annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.
    The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a five-day event that strings together free downtown shows, ticketed showcases, a business of bluegrass conference and the illustrious annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.
    IBMA

The sounds of bluegrass have taken over the streets and venues of Raleigh. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a five-day event that strings together free downtown shows, ticketed showcases, a business of bluegrass conference and the illustrious annual International Bluegrass Music Awards

Renowned bluegrass journalist John Lawless, editor and co-founder of Bluegrass Today joins host Frank Stasio with a rundown of this year’s events. He highlights 2018 IBMA award winners including Molly Tuttle for guitarist of the year; Balsam Range for entertainer of the year, and the song of the year which was written by Larry Cordle, Larry Shell and James Silvers. Lawless shares music from award winners and from the bluegrass bands he’s most excited about. World of Bluegrass runs Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday Sept. 29 in Raleigh.

Tags: 
The State of Things
IBMA
Bluegrass
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
Music
Raleigh

Related Content

Bluegrass Is In Becky Buller’s DNA

By & 2 hours ago
Michael Weintrob

 Bluegrass has been a part of Becky Buller’s life since she was five years old. She grew up as the fiddler in her family band in Minnesota, received classical violin lessons and learned about bluegrass fiddling from other musicians at various music festivals. 

The Mountain Faith Band Brings Together Family And Bluegrass

By & Apr 7, 2017
The Mountain Faith Band

For more than 15 years, the Mountain Faith Band has performed Americana and bluegrass across the country. The group mostly consists of the McMahan family from Sylva, North Carolina. Members of the family grew up playing bluegrass while they worked together in their dad’s tire shop. Today the group is well known for their 2015 appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Earl Scruggs: A Bluegrass Banjo Legend

By & May 2, 2017
David Hoffman

Earl Scruggs is considered one of the most influential banjo players of all time. He made a name for himself performing with Bill Monroe’s band on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in the mid-1940s. Scruggs went on to compose seminal records like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”