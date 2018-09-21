Hurricane Florence Disrupts Elections Preparations In Some NC Counties

By 2 hours ago
  • Photo: 'Vote Here' sign in English and Spanish
    File photo of a voting sign. Hurricane Florence has forced some local elections officials to scramble as they prepare for the November election.
    Flickr user Erik Hersman

Hurricane Florence disrupted daily operations for local governments in North Carolina, including county boards of elections. It's the second time in two years that voting officials have had to improvise just weeks before a General Election.

In Craven County, it's deja vu for Director of Elections Meloni Wray. She remembers when Hurricane Matthew hit her office in New Bern two years ago, less than a month before a major election.

"The only difference is we didn't actually have our ballots here in-house," Wray said.

The state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement drafted this year's ballots later than usual because of multiple lawsuits against four of this year's six proposed constitutional amendments. It turns out that delay helped avoid what could have been a lot of soggy ballots.

We are thankful we thought to move all of our election equipment out the Tuesday before the storm hit, because where we store our equipment was flooded and on the national news. - Meloni Wray

"And we are thankful we thought to move all of our election equipment out the Tuesday before the storm hit, because where we store our equipment was flooded and on the national news of it flooding," she said. "Ironically, the vendor that prints the majority of the ballots for North Carolina is in New Bern."

Kim Strach, executive director of the state Board of Elections, says the vendor worked overtime, and shipped some of the ballots to Raleigh for safekeeping. The board is also helping a handful of counties mail absentee ballots to active military overseas. That deadline is this weekend.

The Board extended the voter registration deadline for 36 counties when Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016. Strach says she still hasn't decided whether to do that this year.

"It's sort of a fluid event,” Strach said. “We still do not know how long it's going to take for some of these waters to recede, so if it comes to a point where we believe that people are going to be impacted by that, that's a decision we will have to make."

Rain, shine or persistent flooding, Wray says the 69,000 registered voters in Craven County will have a place to go when early voting starts October 17th, and on Election Day November 6th.

"We're used to having deadlines change on us at the last minute,” Wray said. “And I'm thankful in Craven County, we're ready. We'll do what we need to do. If we have to set up alternate places, we'll get it done somehow."

Voters have until October 12th to register to vote on Election Day.

Tags: 
Hurricane Florence
2018 NC Election

Related Content

Floodwaters Inundate Lake At NC Power Plant, Raising Alarm

By 23 hours ago
Water from the South River flows over Hayes Mill Rd. in Godwin, N.C., several miles northeast of Fayetteville, Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018.
Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at a retired coal-fired power plant in North Carolina as floodwaters from the nearby Cape Fear River overtopped an earthen dike at the facility and inundated a large lake.

Duke spokeswoman Paige Sheehan said Thursday that the dam containing Sutton Lake appears stable and they are monitoring the situation with helicopters and drones to react to what she called "an evolving situation." Company employees notified state regulators overnight that the plant was at the highest level of alert under its emergency action plan.

14 NC Community Colleges Remain Closed After Florence

By Elizabeth Friend 18 hours ago
Aerial view of Wayne Community College campus
North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees

Fourteen campuses in the North Carolina Community College system remain closed in Eastern North Carolina as officials assess storm damage in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Fatigue, Frustration Settle In For Hurricane Evacuees Still Waiting to Return Home

By 21 hours ago
Health Services Lead Debbie Hayden, RN consults with mother Jaquana regarding care for her one-year-old Aliyah, while at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday Center on September 17, 2018.
Daniel Cima / American Red Cross

As flood waters subside, Carteret County has been sending buses to shelters to bring home evacuees displaced by Hurricane Florence. Many of those evacuees have been staying at a megashelter in Chapel Hill since the storm made landfall last week.

Operation BBQ Relief Sets Up In Wilmington

By 22 hours ago

Finding food can be a challenge during the days after a hurricane.  Starting today, a national organization has set up camp in Wilmington, to feed the community. They will be preparing tens of thousands of meals. WHQR’s Vince Winkel reports. 