How School Lockdown Drills Affect Kids

Last year more than 4 million children participated in a school lockdown drill. The exercises are ostensibly a way to train and prepare students, teachers and administrators to keep safe in the event of an active shooter. But no research has been done into the psychological effect of these drills on the children they aim to protect.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adhiti Bandlamudi, a reporting fellow with Guns & America, a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life. She talks about how lockdown drills are affecting kids from preschool through high school and whether the use of these drills in schools has an impact on students or their safety.