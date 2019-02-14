Related Program: 
How School Lockdown Drills Affect Kids

  • Matteo, left, and his older brother Caleb play in their backyard in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kindergartener Caleb practices lockdown drills at his school and so does his little brother Matteo, who is in preschool.
    Courtesy of Adhiti Bandlamudi / WUNC

Last year more than 4 million children participated in a school lockdown drill. The exercises are ostensibly a way to train and prepare students, teachers and administrators to keep safe in the event of an active shooter. But no research has been done into the psychological effect of these drills on the children they aim to protect.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adhiti Bandlamudi, a reporting fellow with Guns & America, a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life. She talks about how lockdown drills are affecting kids from preschool through high school and whether the use of these drills in schools has an impact on students or their safety. 

