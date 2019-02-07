How British citizens in Spain are preparing for Brexit

From the BBC World Service… We have the latest developments in Venezuela's political power struggle. Then, as British Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels today to try and reopen Brexit negotiations with the E.U., we head to Spain to find out how businesses and thousands of expats living on the sunshine coast will be impacted by the U.K.'s departure. Plus, one of the world's most important film festivals opens to today in Berlin. It's not as flashy as, say, the Cannes Film Festival, but it draws a big crowd of moviegoers and industry insiders.

