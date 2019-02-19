Has fast fashion become a toxic trend?

From the BBC World Service... What's the impact of America's attempt to pressure its allies to stop dealing with Huawei? In an exclusive interview, the Chinese technology giant's founder reveals all. Also, Honda has confirmed it will close its U.K. manufacturing plant in 2021. It won't blame Brexit. We'll explain the other factors. Then, fast fashion has become a major contributor to climate change. A new report suggests clothing brands should pay a penny on every garment they sell to fund recycling schemes. But will it work?

