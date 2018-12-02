FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'The War Was Wrong'

By Elizabeth Friend 6 hours ago

Hal Noyes
Credit Hal Noyes

As a young man in the late 1960s, Hal Noyes faced the prospect of being drafted to fight in Vietnam.  He was opposed to the war, but decided to enlist, hoping to avoid combat.   

By 1969, he found himself stationed at Fort Bragg, working in the supply room in the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center.  He and a group of fellow soldiers decided to join G.I.’s United Against the War in Vietnam and began publishing Bragg Briefs, which became one of the longest running G.I. anti-war newspapers of the Vietnam era. 

Noyes recalled it was both frightening and exhilarating to protest the war as an enlisted soldier. 

The activists handed out the paper at the PX and the Enlisted Men’s Club. When Army brass got word, Bragg Briefs was banned, but Noyes and his friends persisted, sneaking the publication into barracks and handing it out on Hay St. 

“We were trying to reach both other soldiers and the public at large to try to convince them the war was wrong,” he said. 


Noyes said many low-ranking soldiers were sympathetic to their cause, as were soldiers returning from Vietnam.  

“By the time I left in ‘71, it was socially unacceptable to be for the war in my barracks, " said Noyes. "We really convinced a lot of soldiers. It wasn’t just me and my little group at Fort Bragg, there were anti-war soldier and sailor and airman organizations all around the world. At one point there were over 100 G.I. anti-war newspapers like ours.”  

“[It] showed me I could make an impact far beyond just me.” 

Ft. Bragg Stories is a collaboration between the Fayetteville Observer and WUNC's American Homefront Project to commemorate a century of history at Fort Bragg through personal narratives. You can hear other stories in the series here.

Front Page of Bragg Briefs, published December 1969.
Credit J. Y. Joyner Library / East Carolina University

Tags: 
Ft. Bragg Stories
Ft. Bragg Stories Podcast
Vietnam War
Fayetteville

Related Content

FT. BRAGG STORIES: Helping Incarcerated Veterans

By Elizabeth Friend Nov 18, 2018
Portrait of former Staff Sergeant Josh Eisenhauer.
Dawn Erickson

 Lynn and Steve Newsom spent five years as co- directors of Fayetteville’s Quaker House. 

During their tenure, they advocated for better mental health care for incarcerated veterans, organizing a petition and vigil in April 2016 to draw attention to the plight of former Staff Sergeant Josh Eisenhauer. 

FT. BRAGG STORIES: Pay Day On Hay Street

By Elizabeth Friend Apr 29, 2018
Fayetteville Observer file photo of the 500 block of Hay St. in July, 1973.
Fayetteville Observer

Downtown Fayetteville has transformed since the 1960's and 70's, when Hay Street was synonymous with seedy bars and strip clubs, but for thousands of soldiers who came through Fort Bragg on their way to the Vietnam War, memories of wild nights on Hay Street are indelible. 

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'Not A Shrinking Violet'

By Elizabeth Friend Feb 18, 2018
Portrait of Christina Railey, circa 1975.
Courtesy Patrick Railey

Patrick Railey was nine years old in 1970 when his father was killed in Vietnam. On the same day Chief Warrant Officer George Railey was fatally wounded, Patrick, his sister, and his mother were moving from Florida to their new house near Fort Bragg.

"I remember the scene of a military vehicle pulling up, well-dressed soldiers getting out and coming up to the house," Railey recalled. "You always knew that was bad news. You didn't want that to be your family."

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'He Stood Out In My Mind'

By Elizabeth Friend Aug 19, 2018
Mary Ellen Shugart holds a portrait of herself as a young Army nurse in Vietnam.
Matt Couch

Mary Ellen Shugart served two tours as an Army nurse in Vietnam in the 1960s and early 70s. She treated hundreds of soldiers, but the memory of one young man at Fort Bragg stayed with her through the years.

She recalled treating a soldier in the ICU and Recovery Ward at Womack Army Hospital in 1966. Injured in Vietnam, he’d been flown back to the U.S. for treatment for an abdominal wound.