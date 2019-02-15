Four Years After Chapel Hill Shooting, Victims' Families Seek Closure

  • Farris Barakat speaks to students at Al Iman School in Raleigh. His brother, Deah Barakat, was killed in 2015.
    Farris Barakat speaks to students at Al Iman School in Raleigh. His brother, Deah Barakat, was killed in 2015.
    Adhiti Bandlamudi / WUNC

On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her younger sister Razan, were killed in their apartment. This month marks the four year anniversary of their deaths. The family is still waiting on a trial date to be set.

Farris Barakat is Deah's older brother. He believes this year might finally hold a trial date, but he and his family are preparing themselves for what emotional baggage that could bring. 

Driving out this darkness with light is the thing we can be doing now, is the work that we can do. And to that end, I feel like I've been pretty focused and effective. -Farris Barakat

"Ultimately, I think we look for closure, potentially, but I think we're told time and again that don't really expect that from the trial," Barakat said. "There's not going to be any kind of result that's going to guarantee us some kind of closure." 

He says he has been involving himself in his community as a way to cope. Two years after his brother's death, Farris opened a house Deah owned as a resource center for local youth groups. He called it The LightHouse project, because "Deah" means light in Arabic.

"Driving out this darkness with light is the thing we can be doing now, is the work that we can do. And to that end, I feel like I've been pretty focused and effective," Barakat said. 

Since 2015, Barakat has held an annual interfaith food drive. The proceeds go to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Razan would frequently hand out food at Raleigh's Moore Square. Deah and Yusor would provide free dental supplies for the homeless. Farris feels like this food drive is a good way to channel the community's grief into a proactive project. 

A week before the anniversary, Barakat gave a speech at his alma matter, Al Iman school, a private Muslim school in Raleigh. He spoke to elementary and middle schoolers about loss.

Many of the students in the audience had personal connections to Deah, Yusor, and Razan. Amani Mustafa, an eighth grader, remembers that day. 

"I was starting to imagine what it would have been like if I lost one of my siblings and I had just gotten into a fight with one of them," Mustafa said. "I got home that same day and apologized for everything." 

She says, in the aftermath, she felt nervous being a Muslim in America. That year, when she was shopping in Walmart with her father, she was called a "terrorist" for wearing a hijaab, a head covering some Muslim women wear. 

"I was petrified and I could barely walk. My dad would not let me walk around the store with my brother, he wanted me to stay next to him, that way he could defend me and protect me," she said. 

Farris Barakat feels that his brother's death forced the country to face its bigotry. 

"Four years ago, we were advocating for the notion that Islamophobia exists and many just decided to ignore it on the sense that we're not that bad as a country," Barakat said. "For a big group of us, it's difficult to kind of agree that it is a great country. I think the promise of this country is great, where we are in our implementation is not." 

He says, it's all about the stories we tell each other and how that defines the way we look at things. He says, on the night of his brother's death, the police concluded that a neighbor killed the students over a parking dispute. Since then, Barakat feels the story around their death has changed and become part of a bigger discussion about prejudice, justice and hope. 

"If we look at Rosa Parks as this long dispute over a bus seat, it's different than really contextualizing it and understanding the work, the problems we have as a community, and the work we have to do to overcome it," Barakat said. 

Tags: 
Chapel Hill Shooting
Deah Barakat
Yusor Abu-Salha
Razan Abu-Salha
Farris Barakat
Muslim-Americans
islamaphobia
Al Iman School

Podcast Roundup: A Personal and Poetic Look at the Chapel Hill Shooting

By Jun 30, 2016
Photo: Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu Salha and Razan Abu Salha
Our Three Winners

On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were shot and killed execution-style in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Their neighbor, Craig Hicks, was quickly arrested and charged with the crime. But what happened that night? Why? And what does it mean for us now?

Chapel Hill Shooting Updates

By , , , , & Feb 11, 2015
'Our Three Winners' Facebook page

Forty-six-year-old Craig Stephen Hicks has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Deah Barakat, a second-year student in the UNC School of Dentistry and his wife, Yusor, who had planned to begin her dental studies at UNC in the fall. Yusor's sister, Razan, a student at NC State University, was also killed. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Updated Monday, February 23, 10:15 a.m.

AtlantaMuslim.com has created a map of vigils and gatherings related to the shootings and the hashtag #OurThreeWinners

Updated Thursday, February 19 10:30 a.m.

President Obama includes the Chapel Hill shootings in an address at the White House during a summit on violent extremist. Here's a video of the full address:

Updated Thursday, February 19 7:00 a.m.

Much of the discussion about the motive behind the Chapel Hill shooting is whether it was a hate crime. Many in the Muslim community and on social media say it is, but police have not. Jorge Valencia filed this report today about the decision the police face, and the intricacies of a legal hate crime designation.

Updated Monday February 16 5:10 p.m.

A grand jury has indicted Craig Stephen Hicks in the murder of three young Muslims in Chapel Hill, reports Jorge Valencia. Hicks turned himself into authorities last week, just hours after the shooting of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu Salha and Razan Abu Salha. Now a grand jury believes there's enough evidence to pursue a felony case against Hicks. He's charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Chapel Hill police are still investigating and say Hicks may have been motivated by a parking dispute. Family and advocates around the world say Hicks was acting out of a bias against Muslims. 

Updated Monday February 16 10:50 a.m.

Qatar students and community hold solidarity walk for Chapel Hill victims. The march was Sunday and began at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Read more about this march

Hear Phoebe Judge's conversation with a BBC news analyst about the Qatar march

Update Friday February 13 3 p.m.

The White House issued a statement by the President:

"Yesterday, the FBI opened an inquiry into the brutal and outrageous murders of Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, Deah Shaddy Barakat, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  In addition to the ongoing investigation by local authorities, the FBI is taking steps to determine whether federal laws were violated.  No one in the United States of America should ever be targeted because of who they are, what they look like, or how they worship.  Michelle and I offer our condolences to the victims’ loved ones.  As we saw with the overwhelming presence at the funeral of these young Americans, we are all one American family.  Whenever anyone is taken from us before their time, we remember how they lived their lives – and the words of one of the victims should inspire the way we live ours."

“Growing up in America has been such a blessing,” Yusor said recently.  “It doesn’t matter where you come from.  There’s so many different people from so many different places, of different backgrounds and religions – but here, we’re all one.”

Thursday evening, the FBI announced it is looking into the murders. In a statement, the FBI said it has opened a "parallel preliminary inquiry". They're looking to determine if federal laws were violated. Agents will assist local police to process evidence from the triple-homicide.

Update Thursday February 12 2:58 p.m.

Frank Stasio joined Dr. Omid Safi, director of Duke University's Islamic Studies Center to talk about the events on the nationally syndicated program, The Takeaway. Listen to the audio here.

"If these acts happen in your community, then they are a part of your community, they are a part of your legacy." - Dr. Omid Safi

Update Thursday February 12 11:48 a.m.

The Islamic Association of Raleigh will lead funeral prayers for the three shooting victims today. The funeral prayer will follow the midday prayer at 1:35. NC State University will host a vigil at the Brickyard tonight at 6.

Update Thursday February 12 11:13 a.m.

Update Thursday February 12 10:49 a.m.

One of the victims of the shooting, Yusor Abu-Salha, came to the StoryCorps Mobile Booth when it visited Durham, NC last summer.  >> Listen

Update 8:51 a.m. Thursday Feb 12

Hundreds of people gathered at UNC Chapel Hill last night to remember the three Muslims killed in a nearby shooting, and to support their families.

Farris Barakat is the older brother of victim Deah Barakat. He spoke of the three at the vigil last night. He asked the big crowd to live in their legacy.

"That you share the good that you know of them, and take the message that my mom wanted to make public and 'do not fight fire with fire," Barakat said.

>>WUNC's Jorge Valencia and Reema Khrais both attended the event. Here are their reports.

Update Wednesday February 11 8:44 p.m.

Update Wednesday February 11 8:11 p.m.

"You can't see where the crowd ends" at the vigil to honor the three slain students, reports Jorge Valencia.

Update Wednesday February 11 6:00 p.m.

There is a vigil this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the UNC "Pit." Prior to the vigil, at 6 p.m., a prayer service will be held in the Great Hall of the Carolina Union. Parking will be available in the Bell Tower lot.

Update Wednesday February 11 5:31 p.m.

Nada Salem was best friends with the two young women who died. The 21-year-old Muslim woman told reporter Reema Khrais that she strongly believes the crime was motivated by hate.

Salem points to something that happened a few months ago. She had gone over to the couple's house for dinner.

After she went home, her friend Yusor texted to say that their neighbor, Hicks, had come by, complaining that that young people had been "really loud and disrespectful."

And then, Yusor texted, Hicks "pointed to his gun and his pocket and he said 'I don't want this to happen again.'"

Salem had plans to attend UNC School of Dentistry with Yusor. She says not too long ago the couple gave her her first Carolina Dentistry sweater. The two women wanted to wear the sweaters to school at the same time.

"So that we can be matching and we can tell everyone we got in together; and two days ago she texted me again with [the sweater] picture saying that she can't wait for us to start again…together at dental school," says Salem. "It's like a daze for me, personally, I just don't want to believe it."