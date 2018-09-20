Founder of Chinese online retailer Alibaba dials back jobs pledge to U.S.

(U.S. Edition) Jack Ma, the founder of online retail powerhouse Alibaba, once promised President Trump that his company would bring a million jobs to the U.S. by 2022. That promise is now being dialed back as the trade feud between the U.S. and China has escalated. Also, we have more with former senator Chris Dodd and former congressman Barney Frank, the duo who pushed through the huge financial reform law that bears their name. This time, they discuss efforts made to alter the law. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/20/2018)