Related Program: 
The State of Things

Florence Continues To Flood North Carolina Communities

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Vicki and her daughter Madison evacuated their home in Tar Heel, NC and have been staying in a Super 8 in Fayetteville. They are seen here, stopping to check out the flooded Cape Fear River, which has recently become a sort of spectator sport.
    Vicki and her daughter Madison evacuated their home in Tar Heel, NC and have been staying in a Super 8 in Fayetteville. They are seen here, stopping to check out the flooded Cape Fear River, which has recently become a sort of spectator sport.
    Lisa Philip / WUNC

Though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, its floodwaters continue to wreak havoc on North Carolina communities. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels about the flooding and damage seen around the state in the last 24 hours and the ongoing effects on communities including Wilmington and Fayetteville. The Cape Fear River is expected to crest tomorrow at over 61 feet, and several other rivers are expected to remain at various flood stages into next week.

He also speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip, who was in Fayetteville and spoke with residents who decided not to evacuate despite warnings that the Cape Fear River has yet to reach its crest. It is predicted to do so in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Damage
Flash Flooding
Tropical Storm

Related Content

Storm Coverage: Hurricane Florence Batters Eastern North Carolina

By , , , & Sep 14, 2018
Vehicles drive through water from the White Oak River flooding Highway 24 as Hurricane Florence hit Swansboro N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tom Copeland / AP Photo

North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence. The major storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding and long power outages. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs for the latest from the governor and on state response.

Forecast Predicts Heavy Rains For North Carolina Coast

By Jul 24, 2018
Morning on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Outer Banks Real Estate / Flickr Creative Commons

At least 6 inches of rain has fallen on North Carolina's Outer Banks since the weekend, and forecasters predict the barrier islands are in for more of a drenching this week.

6 Ways To Help Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

By Adhiti Bandlamudi 20 hours ago
People gather outside Knightdale High School, which has been converted to an evacuation shelter for those affected by Hurricane Florence in Kinghtdale, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Since Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday, at least 14,000 people have sought refuge in more than 110 shelters across North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper urged evacuees to stay in shelters and delay returning to their homes.

The Floods After Florence: A Live Two Hour Special From Around North Carolina

By , , & & Jennifer Brookland 21 hours ago
Linda Rupert

Tropical Depression Florence is well inland, but North Carolina is still reeling from the storm. All of the state’s 100 counties have experienced some form of National Weather System alert, from flash flood watch to hazardous weather outlook.

 In a two-hour special broadcast to stations around North Carolina, The State of Things speaks with residents, journalists, officials and experts about the devastating storm impact. 