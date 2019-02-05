Finland's free money experiment

Bread prices have reportedly jumped 70 percent overnight in Zimbabwe. We bring you the latest from a country still struggling after years of hyperinflation. Then, underlying profits at BP have doubled. Almost nine years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, is the only way up for BP? Plus, imagine a world where someone hands you $650 a month, in cash, with no strings attached. That's exactly what's happened in Finland over the past two years as the country tries to find new ways to update an old safety net. But has the experiment worked? We explore the pros and cons of Finland’s universal basic income.

Today's show is sponsored by Pitney Bowes, the United States Postal Service and Indeed.