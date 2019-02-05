Fact Check: Democratic Response To Trump's State Of The Union Address

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and potential Senate candidate, is delivering the Democrats' response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"She is just a great spokesperson. She is an incredible leader," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said when announcing that Abrams would give the remarks. "She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she has, if you look at her background — she knows what working people, middle-class people go through."

NPR reporters are annotating Abrams' response, adding context and analysis. Read Trump's address in full, with annotations.



Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...