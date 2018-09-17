Exclusive: Preview John Howie Jr.'s 'Not Tonight'

Misery and heartbreak make a good country song. Multiply that weeping and twang by eleven and you get John Howie Jr.'s latest "Not Tonight". (The album features eleven cuts. Cuts might be the operative word here.)

Three years in the making, "Not Tonight" is set for release on September 21, 2018. You can get an exclusive preview of it here.

It was recorded over a three-year period at Kudzu Ranch with Southern Culture on the Skid's Rick Miller. It will be avialble on LP, CD, and digital.

Have a listen to what Howie calls his "little breakup album":