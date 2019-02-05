Every week is infrastructure week

President Trump will address the country Tuesday evening, and infrastructure, like last year, is sure to be on top of his list of topics. Will all the rhetoric finally turn into bipartisan action in 2019? The threat of hyperinflation grips Zimbabwe as teachers go on strike. We take a look at the new economic mechanism some European countries are using to bypass U.S. sanctions against Iran. Plus, the Fed chair goes to dinner with the president.

