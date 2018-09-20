Discussing enforcement with Chris Dodd and Barney Frank

(Markets Edition) The Dow and S&P experienced record highs Friday, which might come as a surprise given the nature of the trade relations between the United States and China. We talk to economist Diane Swonk to make more sense of it. Then, we have a lot more with former senator Chris Dodd and former congressman Barney Frank, the duo who pushed through the huge financial reform law that bears their name. They talked about the aspect of enforcement. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/20/2018)