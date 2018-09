How much do you pay attention to fluctuations in the prices of stuff you buy? There are new tariffs coming on some $200 billion worth of goods from China. They'll start with a 10 percent tariff Monday and climb to a 25 percent tariff in the new year. Today, China immediately promised to retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods. Tit for tat and all that.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.