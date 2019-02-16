Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: Tift Merritt on Townes Van Zandt's 'Greensboro Woman'

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our music discovery station, WUNC Music.

This year, we've teamed up Come Hear North Carolina on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Yep Roc recording artist Tift Merritt talks with Eric Hodge about Townes Van Zandt's 'Greensboro Woman.'

Van Zandt is often referred to as a 'songwriter's songwriter,' and Merritt says that 'Greensboro Woman' is a great example of why this is the case.

"It's poetic in a really plain spoken way."

Listen to the episode here: