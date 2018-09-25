Caught in the middle of a trade war

Tariffs on more than 5,000 new Chinese products went into effect this week, and American importers are scrambling to catch up. The notice was so short that some shipments were on the water on the way to the United States when tariffs hit. We'll talk about how companies are dealing with the unexpected cost. Then: Why Arby's parent company wants to buy Sonic, and the dramatic drop in foreign investment last quarter. Plus, a conversation with Creative Artists Agency co-founder Michael Ovitz.