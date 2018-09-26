Can slowing down eviction also help with homelessness?

(U.S. Edition) We’re on Fed watch, where the Federal Reserve is expected to have a word in the coming hours on whether interest rates will rise for the third year in a row. Fed chair Jay Powell is also expected to field some questions and share some insight about the economy. Also, we’re checking in on what the FCC has to say about 5G, the next level of wireless internet. Then, we examine the connection between lawyers and the homeless, especially when it comes to eviction. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/26/2018)