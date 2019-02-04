The call for change to the FDA's opioid approvals is coming from inside the building

As the political chaos continues in Venezuela, the question remains as to who will get to take control of the country's valuable oil resources and all the dollars they generate. The FDA's opioid advisory committee says the agency is putting the interests of drugmakers over public health, following the approval of another powerful painkiller. David Brancaccio spoke to the head of the committee.

