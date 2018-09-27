California did away with bail. Who's next?

(U.S. Edition) As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate Wednesday, keeping up with a trend of gradual rate increases after steep drops during the financial crisis. In world news, the head of the International Monetary Fund agreed to increase a loan package to Argentina as its form of currency, the peso, continues to underperform. Then we look at how California became the first state to eliminate bail last month, and how a few other states have followed suit. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Purple Mattress (purple.com). (09/27/18)