Brunswick Co. Health Officials Confirm Case Of Norovirus At Hurricane Shelter

By 36 minutes ago
  • Rising water from the Cape Fear River engulfs a road in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018. The Cape Fear River was expected to crest at record levels by Wednesday, several days after the storm departed the area.
    Rising water from the Cape Fear River engulfs a road in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018. The Cape Fear River was expected to crest at record levels by Wednesday, several days after the storm departed the area.
    Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Brunswick County health officials confirmed one case of norovirus at a hurricane shelter, and they suspect more.

The confirmed case was reported at the shelter at West Brunswick High. Health officials asked that evacuees find other shelters, including one at South Brunswick High.

The highly contagious virus causes gastrointestinal problems including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Health officials said other evacuees showed similar symptoms but had not been tested for the actual virus.

As floodwaters continue to drain toward the coast, officials have kept areas of the county under mandatory evacuation, particularly areas around Lake Waccamaw.

Brunswick County Health Department Spokeswoman Amanda Hutcheson said emergency personnel are doing their best to contain the virus.

"We are taking measures to isolate people who do show symptoms. Our staff has been working very hard to disinfect the shelter," she said. "They have protocols in place when there is a shelter set up like that, to disinfect, to clean, and they have pulled in a few extra people to help with that."

Norovirus outbreaks have become more common in recent years.
Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Norovirus outbreaks have become more common in the United States in recent years. North Carolina saw fewer than 30 outbreaks per year on average in the late 1990s and 2000s, but that increased sharply in recent years, including to 132 cases in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norovirus is common in settings with many people in close quarters – like a shelter, according to CDC. Although it spreads easily, those who are infected typically experience symptoms for only a few days and rarely have long-term negative effects.

Tags: 
Hurricane Florence
norovirus

Related Content

Hurricane Florence Disrupts Elections Preparations In Some NC Counties

By 6 hours ago
Photo: 'Vote Here' sign in English and Spanish
Flickr user Erik Hersman

Hurricane Florence disrupted daily operations for local governments in North Carolina, including county boards of elections. It's the second time in two years that voting officials have had to improvise just weeks before a General Election.

Floodwaters Inundate Lake At NC Power Plant, Raising Alarm

By Sep 20, 2018
Water from the South River flows over Hayes Mill Rd. in Godwin, N.C., several miles northeast of Fayetteville, Tuesday, Sep. 18, 2018.
Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at a retired coal-fired power plant in North Carolina as floodwaters from the nearby Cape Fear River overtopped an earthen dike at the facility and inundated a large lake.

Duke spokeswoman Paige Sheehan said Thursday that the dam containing Sutton Lake appears stable and they are monitoring the situation with helicopters and drones to react to what she called "an evolving situation." Company employees notified state regulators overnight that the plant was at the highest level of alert under its emergency action plan.

Fatigue, Frustration Settle In For Hurricane Evacuees Still Waiting to Return Home

By Sep 20, 2018
Health Services Lead Debbie Hayden, RN consults with mother Jaquana regarding care for her one-year-old Aliyah, while at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday Center on September 17, 2018.
Daniel Cima / American Red Cross

As flood waters subside, Carteret County has been sending buses to shelters to bring home evacuees displaced by Hurricane Florence. Many of those evacuees have been staying at a megashelter in Chapel Hill since the storm made landfall last week.