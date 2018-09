We'll be back with your regularly scheduled Morning Report soon, but right now we're bringing you part one of our interview with Barney Frank and Chris Dodd, the former lawmakers behind one of the country’s largest financial reform bills. In a rare joint interview we're calling "The Politics of Crisis," they talk about their biggest regrets, why there won’t be any more bailouts and why they’re not worried about major rollbacks to Dodd-Frank.

Check back here for part two tomorrow.

(09/20/18)