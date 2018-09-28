Bluegrass Meet Judaism

Many subgenres of bluegrass can be quickly traced back to Christian values and ideals, but that is not the case for the music of Nefesh Mountain. The husband and wife team fuse traditional bluegrass music with elements of their own Jewish heritage and traditions. They were recognized for this approach during a panel discussion about diversity and inclusion at this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association business conference.

Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff join host Frank Stasio to talk about their career and share live music from their latest album “Beneath the Open Sky.” Zasloff is an award-winning singer, songwriter who has been recognized for her children’s albums that celebrate Jewish tradition. Lindberg is a multi-instrumentalist trained in jazz with a devotion for the five-string banjo. They will be joined by their bandmates Alan Grubner and Tim Kiah to perform in studio. Nefesh Mountain performs Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh at 5:15 p.m. on Capitol stage and Sunday, Sept. 30 at the 2018 Jewish Cultural Festival in Cary at 1 p.m.