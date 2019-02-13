Scholar and author E. Patrick Johnson knew from experience what it was to be “othered.” As a black, gay man who grew up in the South, he belonged to multiple communities that were marginalized and attacked. He documented oral histories of men with similar identities in his 2008 book “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South.”

Then, he waited for someone to write the companion piece about women. A decade later, Johnson realized he was the scholar to tell the rest of the story. He collected 79 oral histories from black, queer, Southern women and culled 4,000 pages of interview notes into a book. “Black. Queer. Southern. Women.” (UNC Press/2018) reveals how these women and their communities perceive their desires and identities.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author E. Patrick Johnson about the process of listening to these painful, hilarious and illuminating oral histories. Johnson is chair of African American studies and the Carlos Montezuma Professor of Performance Studies and African American Studies at Northwestern University. Johnson speaks at The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.