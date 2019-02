The federal consumer watchdog looks to roll back regulations on payday lenders. How is the American toy industry doing after Toys"R"Us pulled the plug? Plus, financial markets seem to be correcting following a slight downturn late last year, but one expert tells us it might not have been so slight. So, are we actually in a bear market? The thing is, we won't know until later.

