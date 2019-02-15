Aurora, Ill., Officials Say Police Apprehend Shooter

City of Aurora, Ill., officials says a suspect has been apprehended in a shooting at a manufacturing company on Friday afternoon.

The city added that the area is still on lockdown.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

"We are told that multiple people have been struck by gunfire," a spokesman for the Kane County State Attorney's Office wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

The city, a suburb of Chicago, sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m., alerting the public that police were responding to an active shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Minutes later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed they were also on the scene.

"@ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill.," officials said in a tweet.

BREAKING: @ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill. pic.twitter.com/WI2vTZCkzq — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 15, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

