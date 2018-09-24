Anti-U.S. sentiment in China rises with tariffs

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Taxes on Chinese imports into the U.S. are implemented Monday. We hear from China, where young peoples' anti-U.S. sentiment is fueled by fears of what the tariffs mean for China's U.S.-reliant industries. Randgold and Barrick – two of the biggest names in gold mining – have merged to create a multibillion dollar company. The World Health Organization (WHO) has advertised its first paid internship after a long campaign by one of its alumni, now 29 years old. And Spotify, the music streaming firm, can make personalized playlists based on your DNA. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/24/2018)