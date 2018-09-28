American Bar Association Says FBI Investigation Should Come Before A Kavanaugh Vote

The American Bar Association says the Senate should not hold a confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court until the FBI has investigated sexual assault allegations against him that were made by Christine Blasey Ford and other women.

"We make this request because of the ABA's respect for the rule of law and due process under law," ABA President Robert Carlson said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Carlson sent the letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee after the panel heard testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford — a hearing that gripped the nation on Thursday. The ABA had previously given a rating of "well qualified" to Kavanaugh when he was nominated in July.

"Each appointment to our nation's highest court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote," Carlson told the committee, which is expected to vote on the nomination Friday morning.

The ABA's letter warned, "Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate's reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court."

The letter from the ABA follows a tense day of much-anticipated testimony before the Senate committee, in which Ford recounted the alleged sexual assault 36 years ago and insisted she was "100 percent" sure that Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

Kavanaugh proclaimed his innocence, denying Ford's allegation again and vowing defiantly: "You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never."

He said the Senate's confirmation process was a "circus" and "a national disgrace" and that it had replaced "advice and consent with search and destroy."

"For 12 years, everyone who has appeared before me on the D.C. Circuit has praised my judicial temperament," Kavanaugh told the Judiciary Committee members on Thursday. "That's why I have the unanimous, well qualified rating from the American Bar Association."

However, despite being pressed repeatedly by Democrats to call for an FBI investigation into the claims of Ford and others, Kavanaugh declined to do so, saying instead: "I welcome whatever the committee wants to do."

Last week, Democratic senators sent a letter to President Trump asking him to reconsider a decision not to ask a further investigation.

As The Associated Press notes, "Republicans are concerned, among other reasons, that further investigations could push a vote past the November elections that may switch Senate control back to the Democrats and make consideration of any Trump nominee more difficult."

Following Thursday's testimony, Trump –- who a day earlier had defended Kavanaugh but left the door open that he might reconsider his support -– praised the nominee.

"His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting," Trump tweeted. "The Senate must vote!"

The Senate Judiciary Committee, comprising 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, is scheduled to vote Friday on whether to recommend Kavanaugh's nomination to the full chamber for confirmation.

