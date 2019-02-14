Airbus calls time on A380 superjumbo

From the BBC World Service… Showers and spa treatments while you fly. The Airbus A380 promised luxury when it first launched more than a decade ago. But the European aircraft manufacturer says it will stop making the world's largest passenger aircraft in 2021. Airbus boss Tom Enders explains the factors behind the decision. Then, Germany narrowly avoided falling into recession at the end of 2018. But with ongoing trade tensions threatening to undermine a nascent global recovery, will Europe's largest economy be able to bounce back? And, it's Valentine's Day, which means flowers, chocolates and romantic gifts, but what about a bit of synthetic sparkle? We'll look at how ethical "green" diamonds can still be a girl's best friend.

