99: When memes are moneymakers

Folks, it's time to talk about memes. It's time to talk about the Dancing Baby and Bird Box Challenge and, yes, The Egg. If none of that makes sense to you, don't worry. We get you up to speed on memes before we ask the money question: Where is the profit when they go viral? And who owns memes, since they're often based on copyrighted material? Matt Schimkowitz sets us straight. He's senior editor at Know Your Meme, a site devoted to cataloging and canonizing all the weird, wonderful internet memes you love and hate. Plus, more of your thoughts on assumptions about college. And in our Make Me Smart question: A medical diagnosis helps one listener understand his experience of the world.

