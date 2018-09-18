82: This is your brain on VR

Decades after it was first introduced, virtual reality finally feels like it’s on the precipice of enormous potential. And it’s not all entertainment — VR could change the way we go to work, communicate with loved ones or train ourselves to deal with difficult situations. But that got one of our listeners wondering: Who’s thinking about the drawbacks? We put that to Jeremy Bailenson. He’s the founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab. He’s a big proponent of VR and yes, he’s been pondering the scary stuff we haven’t even thought of. He’ll make us smart about the risks and their potential solutions.

Don't forget to join our Facebook group for more Make Me Smart all week long!

This episode is brought to you by Schwab, Indeed, WGU and SweeTango Apples.